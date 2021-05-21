Police no longer searching for endangered missing woman

Police searching for missing and endangered Tashika Denton, 63. (Source: Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 2:15 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have found the endangered missing 63-year-old woman in Madisonville they were searching for Friday.

According to police, Tashika Denton was last seen May 20 around 6 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eversole Avenue.

Police say she is 5′1, 103 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and no shoes.

Denton is considered by police to be very ill and may be having a reaction from a medical condition.

