Police no longer searching for endangered missing woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have found the endangered missing 63-year-old woman in Madisonville they were searching for Friday.
PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:
According to police, Tashika Denton was last seen May 20 around 6 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eversole Avenue.
Police say she is 5′1, 103 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt and no shoes.
Denton is considered by police to be very ill and may be having a reaction from a medical condition.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.