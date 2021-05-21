Teen missing for nearly 3 months as family continues searching

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Bradley Stein has not been seen since February, and his mother continues to search but worries he might be in danger.
Stein, 15, left his home in the 14000 block of Waterworks Road after getting into an argument with his mother.
Endless searches have turned up nothing, which his mother said is taking its toll on her.
“I haven’t slept in three months,” said Shelly Miller, Stein’s mom.
Miller said she spends her days and nights looking for her 15-year-old son.
“I’ve drove up and down the streets. My daughter drove up and down the streets,” Miller said. “We rode and rode and rode and looked and looked and looked and looked.”
Worrying that her son is out there alone, Miller is pleading for anyone to help find him.
“I just want him or anyone who sees him, to let them know he has a family,” Miller said. “We’re worried and we love him, and we miss him. In a couple of days, it’ll be going on three months. That’s a long time to not see your child.”
Newport police said they are actively searching for Stein. Anyone with information about Stein should call Newport police.
If someone is helping Bradley hideout away from home, that person could face criminal charges, police said.
Stein has been registered as missing with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the organization, children who run away are 16% more likely to become victims of sex trafficking.
