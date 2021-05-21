Two Cincinnati officers thanked for helping 7-year-old girl after her mother collapsed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati police officers were thanked for helping a 7-year-old girl when her mother collapsed.
CPD says they were reached out to by 7-year-old Piper’s mom, who told them about how her daughter couldn’t stop talking about officers Charlene Hahn-Holly and Jamie Landrum.
Piper’s mom unexpectedly collapsed while in the backyard one evening, police say, the 7-year-old couldn’t get the neighbors attention.
She decided to text her family group chat. Officers say she told her mother later that she was too nervous to call 911 because she couldn’t remember her street address and didn’t want to leave her mom’s side to look for it.
According to police, her aunt in Tennessee saw the text and called 911.
The 7-year-old was able to get into the house where officers Hahn-Holly and Landrum found her, police say.
Piper’s mother told police she has no memory of the incident but says her daughter continues to talk about how kind and supportive the officers were.
She says out of the blue, Hahn-Holly and Landrum showed up at their door and gave Piper a special badge for being a hero when her mom needed her.
“I can’t thank them enough for helping to take care of my baby girl when I couldn’t and helping her understand what community and empowerment look like,” Piper’s mom told police.
