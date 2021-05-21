Dashcam video shows high-speed chase of stolen Jaguar

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - New video shows the events in which multiple police departments chased two teens driving a stolen Jaguar.
One of the two teens involved stole the car during an armed robbery in Forest Park, according to police.
The Jaguar was used in a string of robberies stretching from Forest Park to Fairfield and Monroe.
Both of the teens were arrested after crashing the car.
