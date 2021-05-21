Dashcam video shows high-speed chase of stolen Jaguar

Dashcam video shows high-speed chase of stolen Jaguar
The chase ended when the teens crashed the stolen car. (Source: Philippe, Joyce)
By Chris Riva | May 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 5:53 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - New video shows the events in which multiple police departments chased two teens driving a stolen Jaguar.

One of the two teens involved stole the car during an armed robbery in Forest Park, according to police.

The Jaguar was used in a string of robberies stretching from Forest Park to Fairfield and Monroe.

Both of the teens were arrested after crashing the car.

OH State Highway Patrol dashcam video of high-speed chase on Route 4

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.