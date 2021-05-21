Woman charged with abuse of 2-year-old granddaughter’s corpse returns to court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman charged with abuse of her 2-year-old granddaughter’s corpse is expected to return to court Friday.
LaTonya Austin is scheduled to arraigned at 8:30 a.m. in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
She is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Austin, 42, of South Fairmount is accused of putting her granddaughter’s body into multiple trash bags and placing them in a cooler, according to a criminal complaint.
The toddler’s name and cause of death has not been released.
Cincinnati police, who are still investigating, have said it’s unclear if she was dismembered or wrapped in multiple bags at Austin’s residence on Schoedinger Avenue
Police went there earlier this month after receiving an anonymous call that a deceased child was in the home, court records show.
Austin put the blame on another child in the home, telling police that the child “shook and cut her up with scissors,” the documents state.
She also told police the girl had been dead for a month.
At the time, Austin had custody of her two children and her grandchildren.
The remaining three children in her care have been placed in temporary custody.
“JFS has to operate quickly in these situations to ensure the safety of the other children in the home,” the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office recently said in a prepared statement.
“Obviously, in the early stages of a homicide investigation, information is fluid and often changes. And I would caution the media and the community to take the information released today in that context. This is still a very active investigation, and when we have more information to release, we will do so.”
