Woman charged with child endangerment after running a railroad crossing, getting struck by train with children in car

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman has been charged with child endangerment after driving around a railroad gate and getting struck by a train with children in the car.
According to court documents, Ronnisha Jones was driving with a 9-year-old and a 16-year-old at the railroad crossing in the 5200 block of Beech St. in Saint Bernard last November.
Jones told officers that she drove around the flashing railroad gates because she needed to use the restroom and did not want to wait for the train to clear, according to the affidavit.
Documents state the 16-year-old suffered head trauma, lacerated liver and bleeding in the stomach and is still in the ICU with spinal fractures, facial fractions and other complications.
According to the affidavit, the 9-year-old was treated and has been released from the hospital.
All three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.