I-75 North closed at Hopple Street exit due to crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Interstate 75 Northbound is closed from the Hopple Street exit to Interstate exchange due to a crash that occurred Saturday morning, police said.
Officers say drivers are being diverted to I-74 West.
It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash nor if anyone is injured.
FOX19 NOW will update the story with more information as it becomes available.
