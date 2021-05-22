I-75 North closed at Hopple Street exit due to crash, police say

Officers were at the scene of a crash on I-75 North near the Hopple Street exit Saturday morning. (Source: WBRC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:03 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Interstate 75 Northbound is closed from the Hopple Street exit to Interstate exchange due to a crash that occurred Saturday morning, police said.

Officers say drivers are being diverted to I-74 West.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash nor if anyone is injured.

FOX19 NOW will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

