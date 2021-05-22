Kings Island raises part-time pay to $15/hour

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island has raised part-time wages for all seasonal employees to $15 per hour.
The pay increase is for all positions and ages 16 and up.
Kings Island announced a prior pay increase to $11-$14 an hour for part-time positions in April.
Kings Island is also adding 50 full-time, year-round positions, which include benefits, to its food and beverage team.
Kings Island is not the only Ohio amusement park increasing pay this summer.
Cedar Point announced this week they will pay $20/hour to all part-time positions.
