Law enforcement, motorcyclists to honor fallen officers at Sonny Kim annual memorial ride

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati H.O.G. chapter, and the Regulators National Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will honor fallen officers, including Sonny Kim and Kaia Grant, as well as first responders at the annual Sonny Kim Memorial ride Saturday.

Motorcyclists will kick their stands up at noon at CinCity Harley-Davidson on Tennessee Avenue. Riders will arrive at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Montgomery Road and then ride back to CinCity Harley-Davidson.

Organizers started the event in 2016, a year after Officer Kim was shot and killed while responding to the reports of a man with a gun in Madisonville.

Kim, a husband and a father of three children, was also an officer for the Cincinnati Police Department for over 25 years.

Another officer who will be remembered is Officer Kaia Grant. She was killed in 2020 when a suspect being pursued by police intentionally veered towards Grant and another officer.

Over 500 riders registered for the event. Organizers say that registration costs $25 per bike and $30 per bike and passenger.

Proceeds will be donated to the Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, Ohio COPS in Distress, and The Shield.

