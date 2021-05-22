Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Law enforcement, motorcyclists to honor fallen officers at Sonny Kim annual memorial ride

Law enforcement, motorcyclists honor fallen officers at Sonny Kim annual memorial ride
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati H.O.G. chapter, and the Regulators National Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will honor fallen officers, including Sonny Kim and Kaia Grant, as well as first responders at the annual Sonny Kim Memorial ride Saturday.

Motorcyclists will kick their stands up at noon at CinCity Harley-Davidson on Tennessee Avenue. Riders will arrive at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Montgomery Road and then ride back to CinCity Harley-Davidson.

Organizers started the event in 2016, a year after Officer Kim was shot and killed while responding to the reports of a man with a gun in Madisonville.

Kim, a husband and a father of three children, was also an officer for the Cincinnati Police Department for over 25 years.

Another officer who will be remembered is Officer Kaia Grant. She was killed in 2020 when a suspect being pursued by police intentionally veered towards Grant and another officer.

Over 500 riders registered for the event. Organizers say that registration costs $25 per bike and $30 per bike and passenger.

Proceeds will be donated to the Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, Ohio COPS in Distress, and The Shield.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses...
Duke Energy Ohio customers to receive a $133 credit this month
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
The white Ford Edge police were looking for in connection with a pedestrian fatality has been...
West Chester locate vehicle in connection with pedestrian fatality

Latest News

Sister Keli talks about ways to celebrate the arts this summer for free
Sister Keli talks about ways to celebrate the arts this summer for free
First responders at the scene of a double-fatal crash in Batavia Township Friday night.
OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash
Law enforcement, motorcyclists honor fallen officers at Sonny Kim annual memorial ride
Law enforcement, motorcyclists honor fallen officers at Sonny Kim annual memorial ride
David and Liz Carroll told police their foster child Marcus Fiesel, a 3-year-old living with...
‘It shocks me:’ Parole hearing resurrects trauma of young Tri-State boy’s murder