Law enforcement, motorcyclists honor fallen Officer Sonny Kim at annual memorial ride

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Police Department, the Regulators National Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, and the Cincinnati Hog Chapter attended a memorial ride Saturday to honor the fallen Officer Sonny Kim.
The route started at noon from the CinCity Harley-Davidson on Tennessee Avenue. Riders arrived at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Montgomery Road and then rode back to CinCity Harley-Davidson.
Kim was an officer who was shot and killed in 2015 while responding to the reports of a man with a gun in Madisonville. Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac says Kim served in law enforcement for over 25 years.
He was also a husband and a father of three children.
Registration and proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, Ohio COPS in Distress, and The Shield.
