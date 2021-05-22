Ohio representative drafting bill that would stop Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lotto

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is drafting a bill that would stop Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lotto and anything like it from happening in the future.
Powell says her bill would prevent the frivolous spending of taxpayer dollars.
The problem in Powell’s opinion is not the ability to get the vaccine, it is that Vax-a-Million feels like a bribe.
Powell says the bill would not be ready in time to stop the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes but wants taxpayer money to be spent better in the future.
“You know, I think some of the areas that are struggling are small businesses, so we give a small percentage to the relief fund or children,” said Powell. “I know there’s a lot of mental health issues going around with children, so those would be two of the areas that we’ve really pinpointed that we could use that federal funding for.”
The deadline to register for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday night, officials with the Ohio Department of Health and lottery said.
Those who are eligible have until 11:59 p.m. to register to win either $1 million or a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday starting May 26 for five weeks.
Once a person is registered, they do not have to register again.
Here are the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the drawing date.
Officials say that winners will be removed from the list to win in the following week’s drawing. Winners will have to provide vaccination records. Those who were vaccinated in another state are also eligible.
The final drawing will be on June 23.
