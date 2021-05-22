Possible explosive device found near Chagrin River turns out to be Pre-WW II water sampler

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Willoughby got quite the scare Friday afternoon after an object that looked a lot like a small missile was found in the Chagrin River.
Officials from Wright Patterson Air Force base removed the object early Friday evening from the water and determined that the device was a Pre-WW II water sampling device, according to Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar.
It will be taken back to the base for more analysis to learn more about it.
The device was discovered by a fisherman at Daniels Park in the river just after noon on Friday.
The Lake County Bomb Squad and Willoughby Police immediately cordoned off the area and inspected the device. When they couldn’t identify what the object was they called in officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton to lend their expertise.
Daniels Park is reopened.
Reservations and games that were postponed will resume.
