Villa Hills police search for missing teen

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are trying to find a 13-year-old after he never made it home after school on Friday.
Jayden, 13, has not been seen since he was at school on Friday, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
Jayden did not ride the bus home and has not contacted his family.
If you have seen Jayden or know where he might be, call Officer Krull through Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191 or 859-341-3535.
