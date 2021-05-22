Warm Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm, slightly humid air will stay over the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend and into next week. Spotty showers will begin to develop north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday and in the Tristate Monday.
The weekend will be dry, warm and humid with plenty of sunshine both days and both days will see high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few spots could reach 90° Sunday.
It is looking like each day next week could see some rain.
