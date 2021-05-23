Crews find body of woman in East Fork Lake

Crews were at the scene of a drowning in East Fork Lake. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 10:59 AM

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Search crews recovered a woman’s body Sunday after she drowned in East Fork Lake, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

ODNR says the woman was hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she disappeared Saturday.

Crews recovered her body around 1 a.m. Sunday, ODNR said.

ODNR says she was not wearing a life jacket when her body was found.

The name of the woman has not been revealed at this time.

ODNR is still investigating the incident.

