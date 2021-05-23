Crews find body of woman in East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Search crews recovered a woman’s body Sunday after she drowned in East Fork Lake, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.
ODNR says the woman was hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she disappeared Saturday.
Crews recovered her body around 1 a.m. Sunday, ODNR said.
ODNR says she was not wearing a life jacket when her body was found.
The name of the woman has not been revealed at this time.
ODNR is still investigating the incident.
