Crossroads Church to donate $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations in honor of 25th anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Crossroads Church is planning to give a total of $2.5 million to its partners with local, national, and international nonprofits in honor of the church’s twenty-fifth anniversary.
Officials with the church say that City Gospel Mission’s Jeevan Adhaar and Restavek were the first to receive $100,000 each. Other individuals from the nonprofits have already been selected and will be announced in the coming weeks.
“God has blessed Crossroads over the past 25 years and we don’t take that lightly, so we want to use what we’ve been given to bring positive change in the communities we serve. That means sharing our resources with partners who are doing good work. Where God is moving, we want to be investing,” Crossroads Founding and Senior Pastor Brian Tome said.
Since its launch in Oakley in 1995, officials with the church say they have been following the church’s mission, “Connecting seekers to a community of growing Christ followers who are changing the world.”
Since 1995, the church has expanded to 10 locations throughout the Tri-State.
In 2020, the church was able to pay $4.6 million in medical debt for tens of thousands of families in the Tri-State area.
In addition to the debt paid, the church has packed thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families in need, taken people on mission trips to India and South Africa, and has encouraged people to serve in local communities.
“We absolutely couldn’t predict what Crossroads is today,” Tome said. “By year five Crossroads was way, way beyond anything anybody ever envisioned and we’ve basically been trying to play catchup keeping up with what God was doing in our midst.”
