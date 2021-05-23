At least one person injured in Colerain Township shooting, deputies say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -At least one person is injured after a shooting took place in Colerain Township Saturday night, Hamilton County deputies say.
The deputies, who dispatch for the Colerain Township Police Department on the weekends, say the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Regal Lane around 9:15 p.m.
At least one victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Deputies did not say if anyone was arrested.
It is unclear why the shooting occurred.
Colerain Township Police Department is handling the shooting.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.