Less sunshine but plenty of heat on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday features more clouds than sun, but clouds will decrease late in the day. That will give temperatures enough time to make it into the upper 80s.
Northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area may see a shower or storm on Monday afternoon as unsettled weather tracks across the upper Midwest.
High temperatures will flirt with the 90-degree mark through Wednesday, though any significant rain chances for the Tri-State hold off until Wednesday afternoon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.