Man who shot viral video of Kings Island fight wants to help teens involved

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man whose video of the fight that closed Kings Island early Saturday night says he hopes what he captured spark change to help the teens involved.
The park closed about 30 minutes early due to several fights inside the park and out in the parking lot, according to authorities and park officials.
OSP troopers say there were several fights in the afternoon, and then one large fight happened just before 10 p.m.
“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s really good for our mental wellness to get to a place where we can just enjoy the day. Have some thrills,” said the man who captured the video, Shan Powell.
According to Powell, the situation began as a minor argument that quickly escalated into a large fight.
Powell says the fighting involved a massive group of kids throwing ice and water at each other as well as police.
He says families who witnessed the event were scared, “They were trying to get their kids and everyone out of the way as that mob kind of went on.”
This is not the first time in recent weeks something like this happened; Powell claims a fight broke out last week.
“I’ve never had that experience at King’s Island consecutively. And then three last night and one outside the park,” said Powell.
Powell’s video has since gone viral, and he says he’d like to use the traffic his page is getting to get those kids some help.
He believes the teens caught up in the fighting are going through a troubling time.
”I really hope that as a community of Cincinnati and Mason and pass holders and staff that we rally and unify to really channel these teenagers to help them because it’s not just the parents of the teenagers that we have to deal with this. It’s all of us. Coming out of a pandemic, it’s a shared responsibility,” says Powell.
Powell hopes the conversations stay constructive versus blaming and creating division.
Kings Island said in a statement sent to FOX19 NOW:
“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island.”
It is unclear how many people were involved in the fights or how they started.
Mason police say no arrests were made.
