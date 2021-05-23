Summer-like Conditions Continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday starts with plenty of sunshine, but you’ll notice increasing cloud cover before noon. A few spotty showers will begin to develop north of the FOX19 NOW viewing. The afternoon shapes up to be partly cloudy and dry. If you’re heading out to Great American Ball Park, temperatures will be in the mid 80s when the first pitch is thrown at 1:10 p.m.
Monday features more clouds than sun. High temperatures will flirt with the 90-degree mark through Wednesday, though any significant rain chances for the Tri-State hold off until Wednesday afternoon.
