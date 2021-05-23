Total Quality Logistics prepares to send care packages to troops

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Total Quality Logistics continues to support troops during Military Appreciation Month through a partnership with the United Service Organization of Central and Southern Ohio.
Along with sending cards in support of troops since 2017, TQL is finalizing details on care packages to be shipped to troops this month.
“When Covid-19 hit last year, it was right at the start when Military Appreciation Month in May came about. We had a plan to do some local care package building events with our employees, and because of Covid, we weren’t able to do that, so we really had to go back to the drawing board and rethink things,” TQL Marketing and Culture Manager Corey Drushal said.
It turned into a virtual campaign where TQL invited the community, TQL Employees and customers, anyone who wanted to be involved, to go online and submit a care package. The submission deadline wrapped up Friday, and plans are now in the works to have a packing event to get shipments in place at the end of the month.
“We were able to build all of these virtual care packages to get them ready to ship to the USO, so that they could get them out to all of the service members that they serve,” Drushal added.
TQL also has a Hauls for Heroes program in place. The Disabled American Veterans and the USO received a donation for every load of freight TQL arranged during the middle part of May over seven days. In 2020, over 1,600 care packages were donated to the USO.
TQL has received several awards supporting the military, including Most Valuable Employer for Military Friendly Employers, and employs hundreds of military veterans and Guard and Reserve members.
