UC women’s soccer player identified as East Fork Lake drowning victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati soccer player was identified as the victim of a drowning in East Fork Lake Saturday.
According to ODNR, Ally Sidloski, 21, of Strongsville Ohio was hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she disappeared.
Officers say she was not wearing a life jacket when her body was found.
According to a release from UC Athletics, Sidloski recently completed her sophomore soccer season.
“I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University,” said Soccer Head Coach Neil Stafford.
According to the release, she was named a TopCat scholar in multiple semesters for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
“Our Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss,” said Director of Athletics John Cunningham.
Sidloski was a member of the Strongsville HS soccer team for all four years and, according to the release, was a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection.
She was the third member of her family to play soccer at the collegiate level.
“There’s no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that’s right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally,” said Stafford.
