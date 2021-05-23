Volunteers come together to welcome Veteran into his new home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Volunteers gathered Saturday in Loveland to give back to a veteran injured in combat.
Marine Corporal Joshua Sust lost his leg, suffered a traumatic brain injury, and lost his hearing after the vehicle he rode in drove over an IED during his 2011 deployment in Afghanistan.
Because of his injuries, Corporal Sust has a hard time getting around the house.
Recently, he was awarded a new, customized home by Homes for our Troops.
On Saturday, the organization, alongside local groups and volunteers, worked to beautify the property outside.
Corporal Sust will receive the keys to his new home in a few weeks, on June 5th.
To learn more about Homes for our Troops and the organizations involved in the event, click here.
