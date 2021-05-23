What are the benefits of cicadas?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cicadas are coming out in the billions and while these insects may be a nuisance, experts say they can actually help a lot of wildlife.
“When we have all these cicadas out these eastern screech owls have this great big buffet, and it helps them survive in the wild. They eat about 15 to 20 percent of their body weight each day,” said Great Parks of Hamilton County Interpreter Tom Hughes.
It is not just the land creatures it’s the aquatic species that benefit as well.
“When these cicadas eventually fall from the tree they are going to go in the water and provide a lot of food for our aquatic animals like fish and turtles,” said Hughes.
Even after they die, they are still beneficial.
Hughes says the insects will decompose and act as a fertilizer for a lot of plants and trees.
