Applying for unemployment in Ohio? Must prove job search

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting this week, Ohioans applying for unemployment need to prove they are looking for work.
During the height of the pandemic, the federal government allowed states to waive those requirements.
“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
According to the Department of Jobs and Family Services, you can fulfill the work-search requirement by applying for open positions, attending a resume writing course or maintaining a re-employment plan on the state’s website Ohiomeansjobs.com.
Some workers are exempt, like those on temporary layoff lasting less than 45 days, workers getting referrals for jobs through a union, or those in approved training programs. Unemployed Ohioans impacted by this change were notified directly to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements to begin weekly work-search activities.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.