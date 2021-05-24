Board names Tianay Amat interim superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools

Amat taught in New York City Public Schools for four years before coming to CPS in 2002 to teach at Rockdale Academy in Avondale. She has served as principal at Princeton City Schools’ Heritage Hill Elementary and at CPS’ Hyde Park School, and served as curriculum coordinator at Lakota Local School District where she was nominated for the Lakota Schools Vicki Curtis Leadership Award. She was awarded the Cincinnatus Association Public School Administrator of the Year in 2015 and the Hyde Park Neighborhood Council Community Builder of the Year award in 2016.