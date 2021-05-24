Cicadas may be 2021′s most popular wedding crashers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The cicadas are emerging, but it does not look like people are letting them ruin their outdoor events.
With people still planning outdoor events, FOX19 NOW went to a party planning business to see how they are planning to deal with the bugs during weddings, graduation parties, and more.
Kevin Bruner with Prime Time Party and Event Rental says his business went from being shut down to fully booked in a short time, and even cicadas cannot slow down outdoor events.
“You have so many people that have waited so long. It’s like bugs or not, let’s go,” says Bruner.
The Brood X periodical cicadas are likely to be the most popular wedding crashers of 2021.
At French Park in Amberley Village, they have a tent that stays up most of the year for outdoor events. The walls can be tied back or left to hang in the event of bad weather.
For the next six weeks, while the cicadas are around the Tri-State, they will offer mesh sides that allow air to flow through the sides and keep most of the cicadas out of the tent.
Each tent is cleaned when it returns to the warehouse. The more tents that are rented and the more sides being hung means more cleaning in large washing machines.
“We have two of these machines so we can do 6,000 square feet every hour or so,” adds Bruner. “In any given day, our crews can wash 45,000 square feet.”
Bruner says in 2004, during the last emergence of the Brood X cicadas, the mesh sides would come back with cicadas hidden in the folds.
He expects to find the same during the next several weeks.
If you are wanting to book an event with Prime Time Party and Event Rental, there is good news and bad news.
The bad news is Bruner is booked through the end of June. The good news is by the time his schedule opens up; the cicadas should be gone.
