Graeter’s releases second bonus ice cream flavor
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 24, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:28 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, Graeter’s Ice Cream is selling its second bonus flavor of the upcoming summer season: Pralines & Cream.

Bonus flavors are only available for a limited time so once they are gone, they are retired for the year.

Black Raspberry Cookies & Cream recently made its debut as the first bonus flavor this year.

More flavors will be announced every 2-3 weeks, culminating with the last announcement on August 9, 2021.

Last year, Graeter’s introduced caramel macchiato, brown butter bourbon pecan, peanut butter & jelly and watermelon sorbet.

Click here to find a Graeter’s Ice Cream location near you.

