Investigation finds cause of massive NKY apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The April fire at Champions Club Apartments has been ruled an accident, according to the Florence Fire and EMS Department.
In the early morning of April 28, a fire started when someone was cooking in their apartment, an investigation concluded.
Around 70 to 100 people were displaced from their homes because of the fire on Parkland Place.
Florence Fire and EMS said occupants of the building were seen jumping from upper floors, and others were visibly trapped in the windows. One man used a cable wire to lower himself from the third floor to the ground.
Ten people were rescued, and eight were transported to different area hospitals.
The injuries were not life-threatening, Florence Fire and EMS Department said.
More than $900,000 in property and contents were lost in the fire.
The Florence Fire and EMS Department listed some reminders on what to do if you have a cooking fire:
- Just get out. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
- Call 911 or the local emergency number after you leave.
- If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out, and you have a clear way out.
- Keep a lid nearby when you are cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
