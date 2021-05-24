Lebanon on verge of outlawing abortion

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A proposal to make Lebanon a sanctuary city for the unborn has support from six of the seven City Council members.
The proposed ordinance would outlaw abortion in the community.
Lebanon City Council is expected to approve the ordinance on Tuesday. Krista Wyatt is the lone Council Member not in support of the measure.
“I just don’t like to limit people’s options to medical care, and I don’t think we have the business of making legislation that takes rights away from a woman to make a decision,” explained Wyatt. “Her right to liberty is being taken away by law.”
Lebanon does have a women’s center, but abortions are not performed there.
Lebanon would be the first city in Ohio and one of the first in the nation to designate itself a sanctuary city for the unborn.
The ordinance would be immediately enforceable under the Ohio Revised Code.
Anyone found guilty of this misdemeanor could serve up to a year in jail and receive $2,500 in fines.
City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.