Man dies from injuries after shooting in South Fairmount, police say
Daniel Johnson, 40, died as a result of a shooting that took place in South Fairmont Thursday. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died from his injuries after a shooting that took place in South Fairmount Thursday, police said.

Officers say they responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue. When they arrived, they found Daniel Johnson, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont Thursday.
Police were at the scene of a deadly shooting in South Fairmont Thursday. (Source: WXIX)

Johnson was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital Saturday, police said.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

