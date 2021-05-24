Man dies from injuries after shooting in South Fairmount, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man died from his injuries after a shooting that took place in South Fairmount Thursday, police said.
Officers say they responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue. When they arrived, they found Daniel Johnson, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Johnson was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died at the hospital Saturday, police said.
It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
