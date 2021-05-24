Monday is First Responder Appreciation Day in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You know the saying, “They run toward danger, while we run from it.”
They’re first responders and Monday is First Responder Appreciation Day in the state of Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine encourages Ohioans to participate in a statewide church bell ringing for our first responders and frontline workers. That’ll happen at 2pm.
Ahead of that, we wanted to share a few stories of some frontline workers/first responders.
We talked with flight nurses at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a crime analyst for Cincinnati Police Department.
If you’d like to thank a first responder/frontline worker here in the Tri-State, (maybe one in your life) head to our FOX19 NOW app, look for the submit photos tile, then, first responder appreciation.
Or, head to our website at fox19.com/pics.
We’ll share your stories there.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.