Muggy Monday Morning On Tap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s Monday morning. A sun and cloud mix, but clouds will decrease late in the day. That will give temperatures enough time to make it into the upper 80s.
Northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area may see a shower or storm on Monday afternoon as unsettled weather tracks across the upper Midwest.
High temperatures will flirt with the 90-degree mark through Wednesday, though any significant rain chances for the Tri-State hold off until Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday afternoon and evening expect thunderstorms, and that chance also remains for Friday. Less humid and more comfy air in the upper 70′s arrive for the weekend.
