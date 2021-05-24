New projects in southwest Ohio expected to create nearly 300 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Three new projects in southwest Ohio are expected to create 290 full-time jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Monday.
Magnode LLC and Sentrilock LLC are expanding in Butler County.
Magnode, an aluminum extrusion manufacturer, expects to add 171 full-time jobs in Trenton.
Magnode will generate $10.6 million in new annual payroll while keeping $16 million in existing payroll, the governor’s office said.
Sentrilock plans to create 79 new full-time jobs at its West Chester location over the next three years.
The real estate lockbox company’s expansion will generate $4.3 million in new annual payroll and retain $9.5 million in existing.
“Ohio’s stable economy and business-friendly environment – and the commitment provided by JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, and West Chester Township – make Ohio a great place to live and do business,” Geri Morgan, SentriLock Chief Experience Officer, said.
StarStone US Intermediaries hopes to create 40 full-time jobs in Cincinnati as a result of its consolidation project.
StarStone, an insurer providing property-casualty and specialty insurance, will generate $4.5 million in new annual payroll and keep $3.3 million in existing payroll.
