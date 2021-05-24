Woman killed during Hamilton County crime spree, sheriff’s office says

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A deadly crime spree began in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road when a woman was shot and killed, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect in the shooting ran from the scene and went to the 6000 block of Euclid, where he stole a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The person drove the stolen vehicle to the 6900 block of Home Street where he set a home on fire.
The suspect has been arrested, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police are at the scene investigating, the sheriff’s office said.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.