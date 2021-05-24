September trial for mother charged with death of 6-year-old son

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown mother charged with the death of her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, will go on trial Sept. 20, a judge said Monday.
Brittany Gosney, 29, recently was found competent to be tried by a jury of her peers.
Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, both briefly appeared Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. His trial date was set for Oct. 4.
Gosney and Hamilton, 43, were indicted on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of Hutchinson and the disposal of his body days later in the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
They face felony charges for crimes against all three children, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children for Gosney and kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and endangering children for Hamilton.
Middletown police say she confessed to killing her son in February as he tried to get back into her minivan when she abandoned him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at a Preble County nature preserve.
According to a report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Gosney claims that Hamilton pressured her to get rid of her son and his siblings.
According to documents filed by prosecutors in Butler County, surveillance video from Gosney’s home in Middletown shows that Gosney returned to the park, put her children in the minivan, and returned to her house.
Court records state that Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton removed the hard drive from video cameras and their residence along with tape and rope used to bind Hutchinson and hid them at another location.
Other digital files, DNA swabs, search warrants, and so forth were also listed in the documents. A trail camera and pictures of a home on Logan Avenue, where police say Gosney and Hamilton stashed the hard drives with their home surveillance video stored on them, were included in the list.
Prosecutors say that Gosney left Hutchinson in a spare room for two days before driving to the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana where his body was dumped.
Crews searched for his body, but it has yet to be recovered.
