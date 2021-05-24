St. Vincent de Paul to host hiring fair

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - St. Vincent de Paul will host a hiring fair on Wednesday as it looks to add team members to its thrift store team across Hamilton County.
Various full-time and part-time positions are available, including: cashiers, donation attendants, sales associates, and stock clerks.
The hiring fair will take place on Wednesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store & Donation Center in Western Hills, located at 3015 Glenhills Way.
St. Vincent de Paul offers a starting pay of $12 an hour with opportunities for advancement, as well as multiple benefits including: medical and dental insurance, 401K enrollment, workforce development programs, and employee discounts.
Interested job-seekers who cannot attend the May 26 hiring fair are encouraged to apply online.
