Supermoon, eclipse coming this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - How often can you see a Super Moon AND a lunar eclipse in the same event?
We’re going to see that rare chance on Tuesday.
A full moon is spectacular anytime it appears, typically that’s 12 to 13 times per year.
But May’s full moon is dubbed the Flower Moon.
The moon will pass the Earth in one of its closest points in an egg- shaped orbit on Tuesday night.
It’s called the perigee.
An optical illusion makes the moon look larger when it’s on the horizon and viewed in relation to other objects on Earth.
That’s why it’s called a Super Moon.
Well, this time around we are getting two for one.
Tuesday’s “Super Flower Blood Moon” coincides with a lunar eclipse when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon.
Wednesday morning’s eclipse will be partially visible in our area beginning at 5:44 a.m. Eastern.
You’ll find the best viewing of the Total eclipse in Australia, the western US, western South America, or in South-East Asia between 7:11 to 7:26 a.m.
Conditions will be partly cloudy to view the double lunar events in the Tri-State, so set your alarm.
It’ll be over in less than 15 minutes. Olga Breese … FOX 19 Now.
