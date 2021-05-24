2 arrested after Butler Co. high school covered in ‘hateful’ graffiti

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ross Township police are charging two adults in connection with vandalism that left Ross High School covered with graffiti Monday morning.
Police have not yet identified the individuals or the extent of the charges.
The spray-paint graffiti happened sometime overnight Sunday.
The vandal or vandals spray-painted profanity and at least one racial slur around the building.
Students and parents arrived Monday morning to find the messages, including the words “kill or be killed,” written on the sidewalk out front.
Said Ali Conner, parent of a Ross High School student, “I can appreciate [graffiti] when it has a positive message and it’s done in good taste on the back of brick buildings, but when it’s done in your community and it’s hateful, I can’t stand by that, and I think that those who do it are pretty much cowards.”
Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle confirmed the vandalism. He put out a statement Monday that reads:
“The administration of Ross Local School District became aware of vandalism to Ross High School early this morning. We are unable to discuss further details as the Ross Township Police are currently investigating the matter.”
Ross Township PD confirmed the investigation. Police said earlier Monday they had images of the people they believe are responsible.
Police also said the vandalism goes beyond Ross High School, having impacted surrounding neighborhoods as well.
