WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be addressing the public regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 17 the Ohio Department of Health amended its remaining health order to reflect guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing those who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks.
The restrictions will remain for those living in nursing homes and assisted-living, health care settings, traveling on public transportation, and for businesses that choose to require masks.
All COVID-19 health orders will be removed June 2, Gov. DeWine said.
The state is not inspecting businesses anymore, Gov. DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Director of the Ohio Lottery Pat McDonald announced that those who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must opt-in online or by phone to be eligible for the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes.
The governor announced Wednesday that every Ohio adult age 18 and over is eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes.
The deadline for this week’s drawing was Sunday, but those looking to enter for future drawings still have time to do so.
Those looking to enter must have at least one dose of the vaccine before the drawing date. Once you opt in, you do not have to do it again.
