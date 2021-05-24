Who can vote on Young’s suspension from council? Ohio Ethics Commission urged to step in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman wants the Ohio Ethics Commission to decide which City Council members may vote on the suspension of fellow council member Wendell Young, who is charged in a public records dispute over text messages that arose in 2018.
Smitherman submitted a formal request to the OEC on Monday.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Young, 75, in April on a felony charge of tampering with records. He pleaded not guilty.
The so-called ‘Gang of Five’ saga involved Young and fellow sitting council members Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman. It also involved former council members P.G. Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamaya Dennard. The five, all Democrats, admitted in 2019 to discussing city business over private text messages, a misdemeanor violation of Ohio’s Open Meeting Act.
The cases are unrelated to separate federal corruption charges brought last year against Sittenfeld, Pastor and Dennard.
Young admitted to purposely deleting text messages in the case, though investigators could not say whether he had done so before or after Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman, a Republican, ordered that he and the others preserve them. Ruehlman later decided against a contempt of court charge in the matter.
Thousands of text messages were released in the civil case, which was settled in 2019. County-appointed special prosecutor Patrick Hanley declined to charge the council members with criminal dereliction of duty in September 2020.
Smitherman, who has worked for years to keep the dispute relevant in the public consciousness, claims City Council actions are “pending” related to the release of 2,000 other text messages.
The request to the OEC centers around a new process for suspending a sitting council member charged with certain crimes. A charter amendment passed overwhelmingly by Hamilton County voters in May triggers a council hearing when federal or state felony charges related to a council member’s official duties are brought against them. Council then votes on whether to suspend the member.
Smitherman wants the OEC to decide whether Seelbach and Landsman have conflicts of interest arising from their status as co-defendants in the case. “While it may not [be] a pecuniary interest,” he wrote on Monday, “it is an interest nonetheless and appears to be, at a minimum, a positional conflict.”
Smitherman argues Seelbach has an additional conflict of interest in that Young, per the city charter, has selected Seelbach to appoint Young’s successor.
The saga began in 2018, prior to which, according to Seelbach, the city did not consider text messages public records. Then a civil suit was filed arguing they were so under the Open Meeting Act, particularly those related to Mayor John Cranley asking then-City Manager Harry Black to resign. Ruehlman ordered council members to preserve their messages shortly afterward.
The lawsuit was settled at a cost to the city of $176,000, of which $90,000 went to the law firm that launched the civil suit on Miller’s behalf. Another $10,000 went by statutory forfeiture because Young said he purposely deleted his text messages. The city also paid $75,000 in legal fees from outside lawyers to represent the city and the five council members in the suit, leaving the Open Meetings Act violation fine at $1,000.
Smitherman proposed a motion to compel the five council members to repay the city, but the Ohio Ethics Commission said the implicated council members couldn’t vote on that motion, meaning it could not meet quorum requirements.
In January 2020, the Ohio Auditor’s Office recommended referral for criminal prosecution of the council members for dereliction of duty charges. Hanley reportedly convened a grand jury the same month. As noted above, he declined to press charges later that year.
Before the charter amendment, the only way a sitting council member could be suspended was by the Ohio Supreme Court, but the process is not immediate and the council members receive full pay benefits during the review process. The special prosecutor in the case against Young asked the court to initiate those proceedings in May.
Republican members of City Council have called for Young to step down.
A pretrial hearing in Young’s case will be held June 22 before Ruehlman.
