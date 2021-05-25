Bengals begin OTAs Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The three-week stretch of Organized Team Activities (OTA) for the Cincinnati Bengals begins Tuesday.
While OTAs are voluntary, Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor is encouraged by the veteran presence planning to show up at the start.
“I’ve gotten great feedback from the veterans,” Taylor said. “They feel like we have a lot of work to put in. I’ve been impressed with the leadership on our team and need to get on the field and get some work in.”
It remains unknown if Joe Burrow will participate in OTAs as the quarterback works his way back from offseason knee surgery.
Black Sheep Performance posted a 30-second video on social media Monday of Burrow working out.
Burrow is “all systems go” for the team’s regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who quotes the surgeon who operated on Burrow in Dec. 2020.
“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles wrote in a text to Schefter.
The Bengals will go through OTAs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Other dates for OTAs are June 1-3 and June 7-10. Mandatory minicamp is slated for June 15-17.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.