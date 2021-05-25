Burrow says knee ‘felt really good’ as Bengals begin OTAs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Quarterback Joe Burrow said his knee “felt really good” on the Bengals’ first day of Organized Team Activities (OTA).
FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman was on the field to see Burrow participating in all the warm-up drills.
Burrow was also taking snaps and throwing the ball Tuesday.
When asked about his knee strength, Burrow said all he can do is keep working.
Burrow is “all systems go” for the team’s regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who quotes the surgeon who operated on Burrow in Dec. 2020.
“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles wrote in a text to Schefter.
The Bengals will go through OTAs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
While OTAs are voluntary, Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor is encouraged by the veteran presence planning to show up at the start.
“I’ve gotten great feedback from the veterans,” Taylor said. “They feel like we have a lot of work to put in. I’ve been impressed with the leadership on our team and need to get on the field and get some work in.”
Other dates for OTAs are June 1-3 and June 7-10. Mandatory minicamp is slated for June 15-17.
Burrow said Tuesday his goal is to be fully ready for minicamp but might be “a little limited.”
