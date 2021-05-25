Cincinnati police investigating homicide in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, a male in his late 20s or early 30s was shot in the chest at Ohio and W. McMicken Avenues around 2:50 p.m.
Cincinnati police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert.
He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died, police said.
Police have not given any information on a suspect.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.