Cincinnati police investigating homicide in OTR
Cincinnati police say a man was fatally shot at Ohio Avenue and West McMicken (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 3:58 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a male in his late 20s or early 30s was shot in the chest at Ohio and W. McMicken Avenues around 2:50 p.m.

Cincinnati police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert.

He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died, police said.

Police have not given any information on a suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

