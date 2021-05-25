Cincinnati releases proposed budget

“Happily it’s balanced. Happily, we’ve been able to restore cuts that were required to be made due to COVID. Happily, we were able to increase recruit classes for police and fire which I think the citizens think is important. So overall, it’s a good budget,” he said. “It’s possible only because of a lot of help from the federal government. We’ll have to see how the year goes because revenue projects depend to some extent on the economy coming back and who knows how fast that is going to happen.”