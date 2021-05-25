Cincinnati releases proposed budget

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city manager’s proposed operating budget for the next fiscal year is $461 million - an 11% increase over this year’s budget.
Both Cincinnati police and fire are fully funded in the new budget and will receive about 10% more to operate with.
Also included, a 4% raise for officers and firefighters.
City water rates have been on the rise since 2016 and they would go up again over the next two years by 10%.
Overall, it’s a good budget, according to Cincinnati city council member David Mann.
“Happily it’s balanced. Happily, we’ve been able to restore cuts that were required to be made due to COVID. Happily, we were able to increase recruit classes for police and fire which I think the citizens think is important. So overall, it’s a good budget,” he said. “It’s possible only because of a lot of help from the federal government. We’ll have to see how the year goes because revenue projects depend to some extent on the economy coming back and who knows how fast that is going to happen.”
The budget also includes $200,000 to restore the Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street, $100,000 for operations at Smale Riverfront Park and $650,000 for operations at Duke Energy Convention Center.
Mayor John Cranley has about a week to review the budget and then he will turn it over to city council members to review.
City Council has the final vote on the budget.
