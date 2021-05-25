Clermont County crash turns fatal, OSP says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 62-year-old man is dead following a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The single-car crash occurred on Bennett Road near Gaskins Road in Pierce Township around 1:19 p.m., OSP says.
The driver, Douglas Deshaies, of Amelia, was driving his black 2005 Ford Expedition south on Bennett Road when he traveled off the road and hit two trees before coming to a rest, according to OSP’s preliminary investigation.
Pierce Township EMS transported Dashaies to Anderson Mercy Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Dashaies was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, OSP says.
OPS’s Batavia Post is investigating.
