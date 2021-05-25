Cleveland Metroparks Zoo asks for help naming baby orangutan

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - There’s a new baby orangutan at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and you can help decide what his name is.
Born to mother Kera Wak on April 28, the baby is the first successful orangutan birth at the zoo since 2014, and the fifth since the RainForest opened in 1992.
To select a name, the Zoo is asking people to donate money to the name they like the best. The name that receives the most donations by June 8 will be the one selected. The choices are:
- Zaki (meaning “pure”
- Rimba (meaning “jungle”)
- Halim (meaning “gentle”)
The baby joins mother Kera, father Tiram, sister Merah, and another orangutan, Kayla, at the Zoo.
Donations from the naming contest will be used to help protect orangutans in the wild. Bornean orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
