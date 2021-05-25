90 Degree Air On The Way For Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another warm morning as you step out on Tuesday, but that’s just the start as we look for temperatures to reach 99 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
We stay dry and humid Tuesday then rain chances kick in by Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday will be almost sultry. Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, dry Thursday and then more rain chances Friday.
Cooler, less humid air arrives Friday and right now the Memorial Day weekend looks great for outdoor activities.
Temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and then mid to upper 70s on Sunday and Monday.
