Dozens of firefighters called to Indiana garage fire Monday night

AURORA, Ind. (FOX19) - Around 25 firefighters were needed to extinguish a garage fire in the 300 block of Cobb Road on Monday.
Teams from Aurora Fire and Lawrenceburg Fire responded to the call around 8:45 p.m., according to the Aurora Fire Department.
They arrived to find a detached garage that was fully engulfed. The main fire was contained to the garage, the department said.
Firefighters used 1,000 gallons of water on the nearby homes to help make sure they were not damaged.
Three nearby homes did suffer some siding and or roof damage, according to the department.
All of the residents in the surrounding houses made it out safely with no injuries.
The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.
