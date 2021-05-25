Green Township police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Green Township police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on Monday, May 24.
Police say Dnasia Allen attends the Evanston Academy and did not return from school.
She is believed to be in the Avondale area.
Allen is described a 5-feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white T-shirt, blue jeans, black and red Air Jordan gym shoes and her hair was braided.
Police say she is a Type 2 diabetic and suffers from asthma. She is not believed to be in possession of her medication.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to contact Det. Chris Stone at 5813-598-3078.
